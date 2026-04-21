PNB Housing Fin eyes 18-20% growth in FY27, says Ajai Kumar Shukla

The overall yield on the books is 9.47 per cent, so there is a slight dip. This is primarily because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the repo rate by 1.25 per cent. Whatever yield we have compromised was covered by our net interest margin (NIM). Our NIM increased from 3.63 per cent to 3.69 per cent in Q4. So, while the yield is lower, it is compensated by a reduction in the cost of borrowing. As for NIM guidance for FY27, since it is currently around 3.7 per cent, we expect it to be 3.5-3.65 per cent, with some minor variation. Regarding the cost of funds, I think the bottom is already behind us. I do not expect any further reduction. Instead, there may be some tightening in borrowing costs.