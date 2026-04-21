Home / Companies / People / PNB Housing Fin eyes 18-20% growth in FY27, says Ajai Kumar Shukla

PNB Housing Fin eyes 18-20% growth in FY27, says Ajai Kumar Shukla

PNB Housing Finance posts strong Q4 profit growth, with management reaffirming a retail-led strategy and cautious expansion into corporate lending

Ajai Kumar Shukla, managing director and chief executive officer, PNB Housing Finance
premium
Ajai Kumar Shukla, managing director and chief executive officer, PNB Housing Finance
Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 11:25 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Shares of PNB Housing Finance on the BSE jumped more than 8 per cent on Tuesday to settle at ₹979.05 after the company reported 19 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹656 crore for the January-March (Q4FY26) quarter, supported by robust growth in loan assets. Ajai Kumar Shukla, who took charge in December last year as managing director and chief executive officer, tells Subrata Panda in an interview on the phone that though the mortgage lender started corporate loans recently, the focus will be on retail loans and the corporate segment will not exceed 10 per cent of the portfolio.
 
What is the reason for the healthy loan growth in January-March quarter?
 
From the time I joined, I felt that we should be more present in the market. The previous quarter was slightly moderate, and there was a shift in management. So, I thought we should go to the market, meet people, and establish our presence — that yes, we are available. In a short period, we arranged a good number of engagement sessions in 13 cities, where people could see that we are a relevant and genuinely interested partner for doing business. That feeling should always exist in the market — that we want business and want to connect with them.
 
You began corporate lending in Q4. What is your long-term strategy for this segment?
 
While we have begun this, our primary focus will remain on retail. We will largely be a retail company. Whatever we do this year in corporate business will not be more than 3 per cent of our overall portfolio. Over the next three years, we expect corporate business to be 7-8 per cent of the overall books. At any given point in time, it will not exceed 10 per cent of the books. That is the process and the approach we want to follow.  
What is your growth guidance for FY27?
 
We are targeting 18-20 per cent growth.
 
But yields have fallen…
 
The overall yield on the books is 9.47 per cent, so there is a slight dip. This is primarily because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the repo rate by 1.25 per cent. Whatever yield we have compromised was covered by our net interest margin (NIM). Our NIM increased from 3.63 per cent to 3.69 per cent in Q4. So, while the yield is lower, it is compensated by a reduction in the cost of borrowing. As for NIM guidance for FY27, since it is currently around 3.7 per cent, we expect it to be 3.5-3.65 per cent, with some minor variation. Regarding the cost of funds, I think the bottom is already behind us. I do not expect any further reduction. Instead, there may be some tightening in borrowing costs.
 
Have you assessed the implications of the RBI’s new proposal to set ₹1 trillion as the threshold for classification as an upper-layer non-banking financial company?
 
My personal view is that irrespective of which layer you are in, you should operate as a self-governed organisation. Governance is governance — it does not depend on whether you are in the upper, middle, or lower layer. Integrity is binary; it cannot be partial. Certain regulations may differ, and supervision frequency may vary, but if you already follow strong governance standards similar to upper-layer entities, there is no reason to dilute them. It is working well for you and helping sustain the business. Technically, based on rules and thresholds, we may fall in the middle layer for a short period. But given that you are already at ₹90,000 crore, in six-seven months you may cross ₹1 trillion again. So, it does not make sense to dilute norms for such a short duration.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

We'll grow both our liabilities & assets, but with quality: Tonse, Banodkar

Premium

Growth for Jio Fin will remain robust in FY27: MD & CEO Hitesh Sethia

Cognizant CEO's compensation grew 28% to $21.5 million last year

Premium

Max Healthcare to add 1,200 beds in FY27, says Chairman Abhay Soi

Premium

India a very high-priority market, Fortis primary growth vehicle: IHH CEO

Topics :PNB Housing FinanceQ4 ResultsHousing Finance

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story