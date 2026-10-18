PNB's foreign bank MoU 10-15 days away, says MD & CEO Ashok Chandra

Six months into the financial year, have you seen any impact from the West Asia war? Also, how do you see El Niño affecting your business?

As of now, there is no impact. If you look at our special mention account (SMA) book, which reflects stress in the portfolio, SMA 0, 1, and 2 accounts together account for around 2.5 per cent of the bank’s entire portfolio. Our guidance is to keep slippages below 0.9 per cent, and we are currently at 0.77 per cent. Gross and net NPAs are both declining, and our credit cost is 0.25 per cent, one of the lowest levels. From all angles, we do not face any challenges at present.