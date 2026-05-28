Price hikes nearly neutralise rise in raw material prices: Berger MD

We are also working on formulation efficiencies and better sourcing, which will result in savings. So, going forward, we should be almost at par in terms of profitability.

That is unlikely, unless oil prices rise further. As of now, I don't see further price increases. There may be a need (to raise prices) in solvent-based products, but we need to keep in mind consumers’ capacity to absorb price increases. Some part of the cost will have to be absorbed by the company. We have to neutralise it by being more efficient.