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Price hikes nearly neutralise rise in raw material prices: Berger MD

Berger Paints says recent price hikes have nearly offset rising raw material costs, with no immediate signs of demand slowdown despite oil-led inflation

Abhijit Roy, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Berger | Image: Company Website
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Abhijit Roy, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Berger | Image: Company Website
Ishita Ayan Dutt
5 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 7:39 PM IST
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Berger Paints India, India’s second largest paint manufacturer, raised prices by 10-11 per cent to offset the cost push from higher oil prices, but does not foresee further hikes unless crude prices rise further. Berger Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abhijit Roy tells Ishita Ayan Dutt in an interview at its headquarters in Kolkata that while there are no signs of demand softening at present, it might be the case if the current situation persists for longer. Edited excerpts:
 
While Berger’s profit grew over 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26), it declined for the full year FY26. Could you explain this divergence and share your outlook for FY27? 
 
The second (Q2) and third quarters (Q3) of FY26 were tough — there was excessive rainfall for an extended period. The growth rate for the entire industry was lukewarm. The product mix changed to lower-value materials because exterior paints and roof coatings could not be used during the rain. The mix improved significantly in Q4 after the rains — growth picked up and profitability improved. 
 
In Q1FY27, we expect volumes to be at levels similar to the previous quarter. But given the current situation arising from the ongoing war, it is very difficult to predict what will happen beyond Q1. 
 
The West Asia conflict has led to a sharp rise in crude oil prices. How has this impacted your raw material costs? To what extent have you been able to pass it on to the consumer?
 
The impact is mixed — solvents are completely oil-based, so their prices have shot up by 30-35 per cent. In some of the other categories, there has been a 8-10 per cent increase in prices. Overall, the impact has been quite substantial at about 20 per cent. 
 
However, on average, raw materials account for about 60 per cent of the total cost of sales. So, the overall impact works out to around 12 per cent. Price increases, so far, were in the range of 10-11 per cent, which nearly neutralised the increase in raw material prices. 
 
We are also working on formulation efficiencies and better sourcing, which will result in savings. So, going forward, we should be almost at par in terms of profitability.
 
Are there further price hikes in the offing? 
 
That is unlikely, unless oil prices rise further. As of now, I don't see further price increases. There may be a need (to raise prices) in solvent-based products, but we need to keep in mind consumers’ capacity to absorb price increases. Some part of the cost will have to be absorbed by the company. We have to neutralise it by being more efficient. 
 
Given the inflationary pressures and high prices, is there a risk of demand slowdown, particularly in the decorative segment? 
 
We don't see that happening right now. But if the current situation persists for long, there might be some softening in demand. Volume growth may come down a bit, but it will be more than compensated by value growth because the price increases have been quite substantial. Ultimately, value growth should be in double digits. 
 
Are your expansion plans still on track amid external headwinds? 
 
These are cyclical things — they keep happening. As of now, we are awaiting clearances in Odisha, and then work will start. The construction work is scheduled to start from next year, so that remains on track. 
 
The Panagarh plant in West Bengal, which we were supposed to start, has been put on hold because we want to see the new industrial policy. Depending on the benefits, we may consider increasing the investment.
 
What are your expectations from the industrial policy in West Bengal? 
 
We are not expecting anything spectacularly different — there should be a level playing field. In all the states where we have or are establishing plants — the Northeast, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh — there are incentives. 
 
Even in highly industrialised states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra, where companies are keen to set up operations anyway, incentives are provided depending on the nature of the industry.
 
West Bengal was the rare exception with zero incentives. Even the incentives given earlier — through a law passed in the Assembly — were done away with later, with retrospective effect. 
 
I think that will change because one of the pre-election promises of the government of the day was to stop migration from West Bengal and to try to retain talent. 
 
The state is logistically important since it is connected to the Northeast, and the eastern states. It has the largest consumer base in the eastern region and quality talent, that’s cost effective as well. All of these go in its favour. But for effective utilisation of the advantages, the basic ground work needs to be done.
 
You've just got one more term as MD and CEO till 2031. Where do you see Berger by then? 
 
I will retire in 2031 and, hopefully, by then we will touch ₹20,000 crore (turnover). I have said it earlier as well. We are currently at about ₹12,000 crore and, this year, we should be around ₹14,000 crore at a consolidated level. So we have four years to add another ₹6,000 crore. 
 

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Topics :Berger Paintspaints industryWest Asia

First Published: May 28 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

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