Privacy cannot be confined to legal or compliance teams: Ashok Hariharan

Founded in 2011, IDfy is an identity-verification platform that addresses fraud and eliminates risk for security and compliance. With the Reserve Bank of India focusing on underwriting standards and customer protection, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 in play, issues around consent and privacy are set to get more attention.

Consent, by itself, is becoming an incomplete and sometimes misleading signal of privacy compliance. In theory, it represents user awareness and choice. In practice, it is often reduced to a one-time checkbox, disconnected from how data is actually used across systems. In many cases, consent has become a form of compliance theatre. The real risk begins after consent is captured. Personal data moves across complex ecosystems, involving multiple teams, legacy systems and third parties. At that point, consent does not actively govern usage, nor does it provide visibility into whether controls are actually working. The shift is towards accountability beyond consent.