Home / Companies / People / Privacy cannot be confined to legal or compliance teams: Ashok Hariharan

Privacy cannot be confined to legal or compliance teams: Ashok Hariharan

IDfy's Ashok Hariharan says privacy must move beyond checkbox consent, with firms embedding accountability, governance and breach readiness into everyday operations

Ashok Hariharan, founder of IDfy
premium
Ashok Hariharan, founder of IDfy
Raghu Mohan
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 9:59 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Founded in 2011, IDfy is an identity-verification platform that addresses fraud and eliminates risk for security and compliance. With the Reserve Bank of India focusing on underwriting standards and customer protection, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 in play, issues around consent and privacy are set to get more attention.
Ashok Hariharan, founder of IDfy, in an email interview with Raghu Mohan discusses emerging aspects. Edited excerpts: 
Do you feel the scope of consent is becoming a risk? 
Consent, by itself, is becoming an incomplete and sometimes misleading signal of privacy compliance. In theory, it represents user awareness and choice. In practice, it is often reduced to a one-time checkbox, disconnected from how data is actually used across systems. In many cases, consent has become a form of compliance theatre. The real risk begins after consent is captured. Personal data moves across complex ecosystems, involving multiple teams, legacy systems and third parties. At that point, consent does not actively govern usage, nor does it provide visibility into whether controls are actually working. The shift is towards accountability beyond consent.
 
What will it take for financial services to align with the expectations of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act, 2023)? 
First, strong data governance and controls. Institutions need a clear view of how sensitive financial data moves across physical, phygital and digital touchpoints. This means classifying data by criticality, embedding privacy into both legacy and modern systems, and securing it across its lifecycle. Second, regulatory alignment backed by immutable artefacts. Financial services firms operate under multiple regulators. Compliance will require harmonising the DPDP Act, 2023 obligations with existing frameworks, while generating consistent audit trails, logs, and decision records. Third, third-party oversight and coordinated accountability. Vendors handling personal data must be continuously monitored and contractually bound to the same standards. Internally, privacy cannot sit with one function. It must be owned at the leadership level and executed across business, technology, security, and compliance teams.
 
Do you think data breach simulation and risk mapping have been adequately thought through?
 
Not yet. Most organisations are still operating as if breaches are episodic events, not continuous operational risks. As timelines tighten, many enterprises remain underprepared for a digital-first breach response environment. Breach response will no longer be a reactive, manual exercise. It will require clear, immutable proof in the form of audit trails, system logs and decision records that can stand regulatory scrutiny. Effective breach management depends on coordination across legal, security, IT and business teams. A single incident may also trigger obligations across multiple frameworks, making risk mapping more critical.
 
From a governance perspective, what will it take for boards to navigate this evolving environment? 
Boards must start with a clear view of enterprise-wide risk exposure, knowing where personal data resides, how it flows, and where vulnerabilities exist. They must also recognise that privacy programmes cannot rely on trial and error. The time available to get this right is limited, and missteps now will be difficult to correct before enforcement begins. Poorly planned programmes, on the other hand, tend to become expensive and inefficient as they scale. Finally, accountability must sit at the leadership level. Privacy cannot remain confined to legal or compliance teams.
 
When it is said that penalties under the DPDP Act, 2023 will be operational rather than intentional, what is the significance?
 
The shift is from intent to outcomes. Penalties can apply even if there was no deliberate wrongdoing. What matters is whether systems, processes and controls actually worked to protect personal data. This removes the safety net of good intent. Organisations will be judged on whether their operational mechanisms, technology, workflows and governance functioned effectively. Even well-meaning organisations can face penalties if failures occur due to weak implementation, unclear ownership or poor system design. The implication is clear: Compliance can no longer be policy-led alone. It must be built into day-to-day operations, continuously monitored, and backed by evidence.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lentra appoints former TransUnion CIBIL chief Rajesh Rathanchand as CEO

Premium

Sammaan Capital aims to be among top 3 NBFCs with AUM focus: CEO

Premium

Bio-isobutanol can be India's answer to energy insecurity: Dilip Patil

Premium

HFCL's growth plan: Fibre and firepower to drive next phase expansion

Premium

We've always been an India player, says Biocon MD Shreehas Tambe

Topics :Data PrivacyIndia data privacydata protectiondata protection laws

First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story