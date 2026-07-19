Punjab National Bank rides CD ratio cushion, skips deposit chase

You have reiterated your net interest margin (NIM) guidance of 2.6-2.7 per cent despite the Q1 margin coming in at 2.5 per cent. Which factors do you expect to drive the recovery over the remaining quarters?

One is the cost of deposits. We are being very mindful while raising deposits, and in Q1 we stayed completely out of the market for bulk deposits and certificates of deposit. We have consciously kept deposit growth at 8.5-9 per cent. Our guidance for FY27 is 9 per cent deposit growth. So we are going to maintain the required level of deposit mobilisation. Even with 8.5 per cent deposit growth, our CD ratio is still 73.4 per cent. So we have enough room to grow our credit portfolio at this pace of deposit growth.