Punjab & Sind Bank eyes 8-9 percentage point cut in govt stake via QIP: MD

It should come down by 8-9 percentage points. That will still be short (of the minimum public float norm). But of course, the government has its own plan. So if that can happen, we may be able to reach there (the government’s stake below 75 per cent). I don’t know what its feedback is and what amount it is looking at. We will be short by around 10 per cent (following the QIP), so maybe they (government) will also do it (minority stake sale) in phases, maybe one or two. But that is an independent process. We are focusing on our process.