Despite uncertainties, we will stick to Saudi investment plans: Hinduja

Fuel prices in India have increased by about ₹7, which is affordable in many respects. It is not disrupting the client base, and the demand remains quite strong. There will, of course, be certain pockets that might get affected. But in the light segment, due to the goods and services tax (GST) reduction, we are still seeing very strong demand. Sectors like construction, mining, and infrastructure still remain very strong, which may drive tipper (dump truck) demand. Demand for passenger buses is also strong. On the ground, demand is still strong.