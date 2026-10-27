Qualcomm looks beyond chips to smart glasses, edge data: Rajen Vagadia

At this stage, the good thing about AI is that it can run in the Cloud. An agent running on a device that lacks the computing power can rely more on the Cloud, while a higher-tier phone can run the model on the device. I see this as an equaliser. AI can run in hybrid mode, either on the device or in the Cloud. As AI adoption grows and we see this next big transition in the market, India will not be left behind because we have options for running it across devices.