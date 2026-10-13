Radisson group looks to unveil first branded residence project by December

There are two impacts. One, the cost of running hotels has been going up and the cost of building hotels is also rising. The whole economics of investing in a hotel has been impacted. The other one is the return on investment to the owner and that is also impacted by revenues. We’ve been blessed with revenues going up. So, to some extent, part of that cost increase has been absorbed in many markets. In some places, hotel managers were able to translate that cost increase into a price rise, basically passing on the rise to the consumer who was willing to pay the extra price.