Radisson group looks to unveil first branded residence project by December

Would India require a different strategic approach versus China, given its a growth market for all major global brands?
Yes, every market requires its own specificities. We have a legacy (of 30 years) in India, a benefit that we don’t have in other markets like Southeast Asia or China. So, we do have an extra advantage here in terms of brand recognition. But this means we have to work harder to make ourselves more known in places like China and the rest of Asia. India is going through an economic boom, making it a fertile market for hotel development. We’re excited with our plan of expanding in the next four years, from our current 250 to 500 by 2030.