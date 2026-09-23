Rado's India story clocks good times, country now No. 1 market globally

Swiss watch brand Rado, which was founded in 1917 and entered India in the 1950s, now counts India as its biggest market after the country overtook China in 2023. In an exclusive online interview, Rado Chief Executive Officer Adrian Bosshard spoke to Sharleen D’Souza in an online interview Mumbai about India’s growing prominence for luxury watchmakers. Edited excerpts:

Rado has been in India for several decades. How have you seen the market evolve, and where does India stand today for Rado among its other markets?

Many decades ago, we started with Rado in India when no other Swiss watch brands were present. We started even before official imports were established, with service centres.

Indian customers are highly educated, the population is large and young, and the economy is growing. There are many customers who want to participate in the luxury segment. All these factors have contributed to India gaining importance for the luxury industry, particularly the watch industry and Rado.

Today, India is among the top 25 countries globally for the watch industry in terms of volumes. A couple of years ago, it was in the top 30. This means the overall market has grown significantly, and for Rado, particularly over the past decade, the development has been spectacular.

The Indian market grew during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, but its growth was not comparable with what we have seen over the past 10 to 15 years. During this period, India has moved to a completely different level.

India is now the No. 1 market for Rado. On one side, we have strong local consumption, but we also see many Indians living abroad — in Australia, Canada, the US, the UK, Dubai and many other countries. Everywhere, we see that the Rado brand has strong relevance, and we have Indian Rado buyers basically everywhere in the world, alongside buyers from other markets.

It is a great pleasure to see that after many years when the Chinese market was at the top, India has overtaken all other countries in Rado’s ranking over the past three years.

Where does the Indian market currently stand for Rado, and what kind of growth rates are you seeing?

Is India the top market for Rado in terms of growth rate over the past three years, or is it the top market in terms of revenue and volumes as well?

While we have a global presence, India is becoming more and more important, thanks to the spectacular growth of the Indian economy over many years.

Rado is a global brand. We are present across all continents and in more than 80 countries. Today, we have a very balanced global presence, with important market shares in India and West Asia, as well as in Europe. We are also growing in North and South America, including the US, Canada, and Mexico. We continue to have an important presence in Asia and Southeast Asia, and we are becoming increasingly strong in Australia.

In terms of absolute figures, India has become the No. 1 market. In terms of growth rate, it is also growing at a very spectacular double-digit rate.

We have other markets with important growth rates as well, particularly the US, Mexico, and Australia. However, because the absolute figures in India are already very high, the importance of the country for the Rado brand is particularly strong.

India has overtaken China. Do you think this is a long-term shift?

The dynamism we have seen in India over the past few years for Rado has been spectacular, particularly in terms of brand perception.