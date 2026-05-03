Retail, agri credit growth pace to continue: Indian Bank MD & CEO

We will continue to rely on vendors to an extent, as building everything in-house is not always feasible due to capability and resource constraints. Even where capability exists, attracting top talent can be challenging. So, vendor risk is inevitable, and the focus is on managing it effectively. We have robust, board-approved policies covering vendor onboarding, performance, and security. We actively engage with vendors to review their practices and remain highly conscious of outsourcing risks. We also consult industry experts regularly. At the governance level, we have an industry specialist on board and are in the process of adding another expert to the IT strategy committee. We have also on boarded an external advisor. These steps will strengthen our oversight and help mitigate vendor and cyber risks.