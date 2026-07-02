Rating upgrade to A will put GIC Re in a more stable position: GIC Re CMD

Similarly, we aim to rebalance our portfolio between commoditised lines and specialty classes such as marine, engineering, liability, directors’ and officers’ (D&O) liability, errors and omissions (E&O), and cyber insurance. This will help reduce dependence on climate-sensitive risks. We also intend to diversify further between the Indian and international markets to reduce concentration risk and improve portfolio stability. In addition, we will seek to increase our presence in the life reinsurance segment.
Another important aspect of strengthening GIC Re’s resilience is improving our financial-strength rating from A- to A. Achieving an “A” rating would place the company in a stronger and more stable position. Accordingly, our focus will be on diversification, strengthening our core underwriting and risk-management capabilities, and enhancing our credit profile.