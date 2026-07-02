Rating upgrade to A will put GIC Re in a more stable position: GIC Re CMD

We have created a capacity of nearly ₹500 crore and have issued over 600 policies. There are two key aspects to this. First comes the assurance of insurance availability, and the second is the assurance of more stable pricing for war peril cover related to maritime trade. Commercial insurance markets can be volatile, whereas the sovereign guarantee enhances the pool’s capacity without being priced separately. In effect, coverage beyond the industry’s own pool capacity is backed by the government at no additional cost. This provides confidence to the trading and maritime sectors that insurance cover will remain available and that pricing will be less volatile than in the commercial market, with the government absorbing part of the risk. As a result, BMIP's rates can be 15-40 per cent lower than prevailing commercial market rates.