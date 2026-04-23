RBI approves Vivek Tripathi's elevation as whole-time director of AU SFB

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Vivek Tripathi as whole-time director (executive director) of AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) for a term of three years, the lender said on Wednesday. Tripathi, currently the bank’s chief credit officer, will join the board at a time when AU SFB is positioning itself for its next phase of growth, including a transition towards becoming a universal bank.

Tripathi has been associated with AU SFB since 2014 and has held leadership roles across commercial banking, wholesale banking, credit, and strategy. Over the past decade, he has played a central role in shaping the bank’s risk management architecture and strengthening governance frameworks.