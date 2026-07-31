'Regulatory environment has got tougher for Tata Steel in Netherlands'

Narendran: Oftentimes there may be a direction, but you can rethink the speed. Europe will transition into a lower carbon future for sure, because they have the ingredients in place. But the decision has to be made at the right time. Right now, conditions are not supportive of an investment call. The market has improved but the regulatory environment for us in Netherlands has got tougher. Before we put new money in, we want to make sure that we have a social licence to operate for 20 years.