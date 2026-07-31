'Regulatory environment has got tougher for Tata Steel in Netherlands'

Do you expect a better Q2FY27?
Narendran: Yes. We expect the prices in India in Q2 to be about ₹1,500 per tonne lower than Q1. The coal cost may be $5 higher, so there is a margin compression, but volumes in Q2 will be much higher than Q1. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) in Q2 in India is expected to be higher than Q1.
The UK will continue in the same trajectory – Ebitda losses will reduce further. We are not yet at zero, but getting closer to it, largely because prices are expected to be about 80 pounds higher in Q2 compared to Q1. But all that will not flow to the bottom line because the UK is now getting slabs and hot roll coil (HRC) from Tata Steel India, Tata Steel Netherlands, and the market. So, a lot of it will flow into the substrate cost.