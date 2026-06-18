Relationship between LLM and services firms is symbiotic: Coforge CEO

Then some clients want advice on how to ingest AI, or how to create the ROI (return on investment) from the scattered tools they have. The last is how do you embed agents in workflows to be able to drive business process automation. So, a lot of that confidence also comes to the fact that we know these are discrete demand pools.

I don't see them as competitors, but partners. When I look at the world, I see the tech ecosystem having four layers. The bottom layer is the energy layer where there are firms who will create the electricity and the power needed to power the data centres. The next layer is the LLM players. There's a third layer which are these tools like Cursor that we need to work with. And then there's us who are business solution creators. LLMs will provide the intelligence. We have to provide the context. We have to use the tools and we have to deliver the impact.