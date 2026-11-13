ReNew to invest ₹1.6 trn in Andhra over 7 yrs: Chairman & CEO Sumant Sinha

ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew), a leading decarbonisation solutions company, on Thursday announced fresh investments of approximately ₹80,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, spanning digital infrastructure and clean energy manufacturing. The company's Chairman and chief executive officer Sumant Sinha talks to Shine Jacob about the investments, and future plans.

The investments include an ₹67,000 crore, 1 giga watt (GW) Green Hyperscale Data Centre in Anakapalli; ₹11,000 crore polysilicon and metallurgical silicon manufacturing facilities in Anakapalli and Nellore and an ₹1,500 crore permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Rambilli.

This will eventually take our cumulative investment in Andhra Pradesh to ₹1.62 trillion over a period of seven years. Timelines will also depend on the flow of orders.

Why are you diversifying aggressively on data centers?

That is something that makes sense for us because we are already suppliers of energy to data centres. We are already acquiring land for our manufacturing locations, and we are already dealing with state governments. Those relationships exist.

But power is becoming very central to data centres. If we have the capability to supply not just power but clean power, which is increasingly going to be a requirement, it makes sense. We understand how that whole thing works, and energy is the single biggest operating cost in a data centre.