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ReNew to invest ₹1.6 trn in Andhra over 7 yrs: Chairman & CEO Sumant Sinha

ReNew plans ₹80,000 crore investments in Andhra Pradesh across data centres and clean energy manufacturing, aiming to expand its presence across the clean-tech supply chain and digital infrastructure

Sumant Sinha
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Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman & CEO, ReNew
Shine Jacob
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 12:10 AM IST
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ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew), a leading decarbonisation solutions company, on Thursday announced fresh investments of approximately ₹80,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, spanning digital infrastructure and clean energy manufacturing. The company's  Chairman and chief executive officer Sumant Sinha talks to Shine Jacob about the investments, and future plans.
 
What's the Andhra Pradesh investment all about?.
 
The investments include an ₹67,000 crore, 1 giga watt (GW) Green Hyperscale Data Centre in Anakapalli; ₹11,000 crore polysilicon and metallurgical silicon manufacturing facilities in Anakapalli and Nellore and an ₹1,500 crore permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Rambilli. 
 
This will eventually take our cumulative investment in Andhra Pradesh to ₹1.62 trillion over a period of seven years. Timelines will also depend on the flow of orders. 
 
Why are you diversifying aggressively on data centers? 
 
That is something that makes sense for us because we are already suppliers of energy to data centres. We are already acquiring land for our manufacturing locations, and we are already dealing with state governments. Those relationships exist.
 
But power is becoming very central to data centres. If we have the capability to supply not just power but clean power, which is increasingly going to be a requirement, it makes sense. We understand how that whole thing works, and energy is the single biggest operating cost in a data centre.
 
We know the land, we know the energy, and we know a lot of the customers who are setting up these data centres. They are the same hyperscalers to whom we sell energy. So, for us, it is just a natural step forward to also build the capability to develop data centres. We said, let's start working towards that. The idea is to increase the adjacencies as well. 
 
Why entry into permanent magnets?
 
We are looking at the entire clean-tech supply chain. Permanent magnets are not exactly a clean-tech area, but they are nevertheless critical to taking forward our electrification journey because they are used in motors and wind turbines. So, they have some associated linkage with the whole clean-tech space. Once we start making permanent magnets, we could be selling them for other sectors. Wherever there are motors, we could be selling them.
 
Is it a move to compete with Chinese suppliers, like you are doing in solar manufacturing? 
 
China controls the entire supply chain, and not just in clean tech but in a lot of other areas as well, including critical minerals, permanent magnets and rare earth refining.
So, for us as a country, from an energy security standpoint, it is very critical to essentially make sure that we have our own ability to generate our own energy.
 
If that also involves having the supply chain in the country, then we better do that. 
 
You had sought compensation for delays in transmission capacity additions. Has there been any response from the government? How companies are getting affected?
 
We are yet to get a response. Companies in the sector are facing significant curtailment losses. Our transmission capacity has lagged behind our generation capacity, and we did not have sufficient flexibility in the grid because we didn't have enough battery systems.
 
In the next two years, we will address that. But in those two years, we will have these curtailment issues.
 
The government has proposed mandatory energy storage capacity for renewable energy projects. How will this impact the green energy sector?
 
I think it will have a very positive impact. The grid is causing two kinds of problems. One is that connectivity is not there. If connectivity is not there and we are being asked to curtail generation, we can store that curtailed power and sell it in the evening. That is one benefit to both us and the grid as a whole.
 
The second is that we have this duck curve problem, which has become very problematic for us. Daytime prices are going down to very low levels, while evening prices are going up.
 
Having batteries evens it out a little. Instead of the sharp variation, it will slowly start evening out. Your evening deficit is going to be addressed, and your daytime curtailment issues or energy loss issues are also going to be addressed. So, it is a massive net benefit.
 
If we don't get more and more batteries and power storage into the system, we will have this duck curve problem that we have to address from a grid management standpoint.
 
The only thing is that pumped storage projects will take four or five years to construct. Batteries can be installed within a year's time. Therefore, we need to have both in the grid eventually.
 
   

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Topics :ReNew PowerAndhra PradeshPower Transmission

First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 12:09 AM IST

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