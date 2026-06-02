Right time for Amazon Music to pivot from Prime, says Rishabh Gupta

There are three pillars that form the basis of the entire music industry — consumers, supply side (or music labels), and streaming. These have evolved significantly in the last three years. The consumer is changing in the way s/he is discovering music or what they are consuming or their paying capacity. On the supply side, the influence of South has come into the traditional Hindi-speaking markets and vice versa. At the same time, we have seen non-film music in the form of hip hop, Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri grow. In streaming, we have moved from having 10 to 12 of services three years back to only about four or five today. If you see the growth of other regions like Latin America and Southeast Asia, they were at the stage India is at. And they significantly improved. We are very bullish about how the music industry is going to shape up in the next 5-10 years. Paid penetration is going to improve significantly from what it is today.