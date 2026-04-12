RMZ Group's $35 billion plan in India: Data, AI, offices, and homes

We plan to invest at least $35 billion over the next five years, split equally between real estate and digital infrastructure. On the digital side, we have partnered Colt, a subsidiary of Devonshire, the family office of Abigail Johnson, which owns Fidelity Inc. We are building new data centre capacity with them in India. Our current buildout is in Navi Mumbai and Chennai, and we have committed to adding 750 megawatt (Mw) capacity in Mumbai. In Andhra Pradesh, we will create a nearly 500 Mw colocation data centre in Visakhapatnam, along with smaller facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.