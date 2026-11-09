Rural-urban demand growth gap narrowing, says Dabur India CEO Herjit Bhalla

At this stage, we are maintaining our topline guidance. From a margin perspective, we need to see how the third quarter plays out, particularly in light of developments in West Asia.

There could be some short-term margin pressure. I would not want to put a number to it because the situation is fairly volatile.

Our focus will be on driving the right level of cost efficiencies. At the same time, we do not want to take arbitrary price increases. We will do what is right for the business while continuing to invest behind our brands, which is something we believe we have not done as well in the past.