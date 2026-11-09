Rural-urban demand growth gap narrowing, says Dabur India CEO Herjit Bhalla

We want to generate 1.5 times the cost savings we achieved over the last 18 months. This will help us create funds to reinvest in the business, particularly given the continuing inflationary environment.
What price increases have you already taken in the October quarter?
The pricing we are talking about is around 5.2 per cent, which will flow through the quarter. We are also taking some additional price increases in a calibrated manner.
We want to protect the value equation for consumers while maintaining the right relative price index.
More than price increases, however, we are accelerating our cost-saving initiatives. We want to achieve 1.5 times the savings generated so far. This will involve a combination of measures, including value-chain protection, cost efficiencies across the value chain, supply-chain productivity improvements and manpower optimisation.