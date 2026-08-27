SaaSpocalypse probably premature: Salesforce President & CEO Bhattacharya

There are two extremes emerging around agentic AI. On the one hand, we are talking about agents becoming a crucial part of the enterprise ecosystem. On the other, 94 per cent of enterprises are not seeing ROI from AI. How do you see the acceptance?

So, there are jobs that are opening up. “Forward-deployed engineer” is a term I didn’t even know, I think, 18 months ago. There are all kinds of new jobs coming up. There are people who are called agent orchestrators, agent tutors, prompt engineers — all kinds of new jobs are opening up.