Sammaan Capital charts top 3 NBFC climb with AUM focus: MD & CEO Banga

An NBFC business is fundamentally a liability management business. The asset opportunity in India is immense, but how one pursues that opportunity is an outcome of how well liabilities are managed. This is why, when the time was right to grow, we expanded from Rs 10,000 crore of assets to Rs 1.30 trillion. And when the tide turned, we were able to undertake the largest deleveraging exercise in the country, reducing our borrowings by roughly Rs 1 trillion. We needed a parent to take advantage of the consolidation underway in financial services, both globally and in India. There is a strong preference among stakeholders for larger entities. In this context, with IHC’s capital, we are able to participate strongly in this consolidation phase. Given our strength in liability management, access to capital, and the broader ecosystem, we have chosen not to remain a single-product or monoline entity. We are focusing on a specific income segment—low to middle income—and aim to meet their borrowing requirements, as long as it makes commercial sense. While mortgages represent a very large opportunity, there are other significant opportunities as well. We have a strong preference for diversification. From a liability management perspective, having products with shorter durations, along with secured products, and maintaining diversification on the asset side is also an important risk management tool. As long as a product makes commercial sense, we will pursue it.