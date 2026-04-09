Sanjay Khanna appointed BPCL CMD; tenure till May 2029 approved

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Thursday said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Sanjay Khanna as chairman and managing director (CMD).

Khanna, currently director (refineries) and interim CMD, would retain the new role till his superannuation on May 31, 2029, or until further orders.

A chemical engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli and a postgraduate in finance management from University of Mumbai, Khanna has over three decades of experience in refinery operations and technical services.

He has previously headed BPCL’s Mumbai and Kochi refineries. As executive director of the Kochi refinery, he led the commissioning of the company’s first niche petrochemical venture, the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP).

Khanna has been associated with several projects involving the setting up of new process units across BPCL’s refineries, contributing to enchanced efficiency, higher value realisation, and technological advancement. Under his leadership, BPCL has drawn up a capital expenditure plan of Rs 75,000 crore over the next five years, including its largest investment of Rs 50,000 crore in the Bina Petrochemical and Refinery Expansion Project (BPREP) in Madhya Pradesh. Khanna also serves as a director on the boards of Bharat Petro Resources Ltd (BPRL), Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL), strengthening BPCL’s integration across the energy value chain.