Sarvam open to govt owning stake in frontier model firms: Co-founder

Not really. For example, we are not interested in saying that we are going to AGI (artificial general intelligence). I think we have been taking it slowly. We have been building the products. We now know that a trillion parameter is a great surface area where cost and capability are a sweet spot for driving a majority of the tasks. As we showed, the 105 billion-parameter model is 5-6 per cent weaker on a benchmark compared to a 700 billion-parameter model, but when you are working with a model, you don’t want to take a compromise. You want good accuracy. You may be willing to pay a little bit more. So, while this argument can continue, we have clearly good evidence that a trillion-parameter model will be a big delta in performance that customers will be willing to pay for. Because the second line of our mission statement is that it should bring value.