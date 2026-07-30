Sarvam open to govt owning stake in frontier model firms: Co-founder

Sarvam, the Indian frontier-model company now backed by HCLTech, says it will launch a trillion-parameter model in the next six months, a significant leap from its existing ones. The company, which has 500 enterprise clients, is planning to open an office in San Francisco to tap talent in artificial intelligence (AI). In an interaction with Avik Das, cofounder Pratyush Kumar talks about the plans and what the government owning a stake in large language model (LLM) firms means. Excerpts:
You are pushing the envelope with your plans to launch a trillion-parameter model. What do you hope to achieve with it that a billion-parameter model is not able to do?
Till recently, a billion-parameter model was considered the gold standard. Is it becoming more of a question of a race to establish supremacy by building bigger models?
Not really. For example, we are not interested in saying that we are going to AGI (artificial general intelligence). I think we have been taking it slowly. We have been building the products. We now know that a trillion parameter is a great surface area where cost and capability are a sweet spot for driving a majority of the tasks. As we showed, the 105 billion-parameter model is 5-6 per cent weaker on a benchmark compared to a 700 billion-parameter model, but when you are working with a model, you don’t want to take a compromise. You want good accuracy. You may be willing to pay a little bit more. So, while this argument can continue, we have clearly good evidence that a trillion-parameter model will be a big delta in performance that customers will be willing to pay for. Because the second line of our mission statement is that it should bring value.
There are talks in India and the United States of the government acquiring small stakes in frontier-model companies. Is that the way sovereign AI will shape up in the future, where governments control technology?
I think the technology has geopolitical connotations rather than dictating who sells to whom. The major concern is: If the country needed something, can it get that? So the main thing I think is countries don’t want to be vulnerable to a component of the supply chain, which is so important. And I think the stake should be thought of from that point.
Have you decided to sell some stake to the Indian government?