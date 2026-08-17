Shabnam Sinha to succeed Sunil Bharti Mittal as Airtel Payments Bank chair

Airtel Payments Bank Limited on Monday announced a leadership transition, with Shabnam Sinha set to take over from Sunil Bharti Mittal as non-executive chairperson. Mittal will step down from the Board, effective September 30, 2026.

Shabnam Sinha will assume the role of chairperson of Airtel Payments Bank Limited for a three-year term beginning October 1, 2026, following her appointment by the Board and approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the company said.

Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, was appointed non-executive chairman of Airtel Payments Bank in April 2016.

Airtel Payments Bank currently serves more than 121 million monthly active users and nearly 30 million bank account customers through the Airtel Thanks App and a network of over 500,000 banking points. The network reaches three out of four villages across India.

The bank has expanded access to formal banking services and has emerged as the country's second-largest mobile bank and UPI Autopay player. One in five of its rural banking points is operated by women banking correspondents. "It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of Airtel Payments Bank and witness its journey from an accessibility-focused effort into a trusted institution serving millions across urban and rural India," Mittal said. He said the bank had built one of the country's largest banking networks, brought underserved communities into formal banking and delivered a digital-first banking experience. Mittal thanked the bank's team, Board and stakeholders and expressed confidence that Sinha would build on its foundation and strengthen its position as a digital banking platform.

Sinha currently serves as an independent director on the Board of Airtel Payments Bank. She chairs the Special Committee of the Board for Monitoring Frauds and is a member of the Risk Management and IT Committees. "I am honoured to assume this responsibility at Airtel Payments Bank at a time when digital financial services are becoming the backbone of India's inclusive growth story," Sinha said. She said the bank had combined technology with accessible banking to serve millions of customers and connect people with the formal economy. Sinha said she looked forward to working with the Board and management to drive the bank's next phase of growth and expand its impact across the country.