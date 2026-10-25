Shriram Finance eyes ₹20,000 crore gold loan book, bets big on EV growth

Shriram Finance, one of the largest retail non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India, is eyeing a gold loan portfolio of over Rs 20,000 crore over the next two years and also expects its electric vehicle (EV) financing portfolio to grow multifold as it looks to strengthen these businesses.

Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman of Shriram Finance, told Business Standard that its gold loan book currently accounts for around 2.5 per cent of the overall loan book, and the company is targeting an increase to 5 per cent of its overall assets under management (AUM) in the next two years. "We are growing the book at around 30 per cent year-on-year. Our target is to reach a significant portfolio size of around 5 per cent or around Rs 20,000 crore in the next two years," Revankar said.

He added that Shriram Finance's monthly disbursements under its EV financing business have increased to around Rs 350 crore from Rs 30-40 crore when the company started lending to the segment. "We expect it to reach Rs 5,000 crore soon," he said. Automobile-related financing accounts for about 75 per cent of Shriram Finance's total AUM now. Revankar said the company is looking for tie-ups with e-commerce companies and other bulk buyers of electric vehicles. "EV is doing well now for us. People are comfortably upgrading into electric two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler. I don't see apprehensions because battery guarantee is there for eight years, so replacement of battery also is possible. That cost is also coming down. So, generally, there is a positive change," he added.