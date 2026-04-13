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Sovereignty equals autonomy in a hybrid world: IBM's Hans Dekkers

IBM's Hans Dekkers says enterprise AI adoption hinges on data control, hybrid cloud strategies, and domain-specific models, with digital sovereignty defined by autonomy, not just data localisation

Hans Dekkers, general manager, IBM Asia-Pacific
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Hans Dekkers, general manager, IBM Asia-Pacific
Avik Das
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 11:08 PM IST
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Hans Dekkers, general manager, IBM Asia-Pacific, says true digital sovereignty is about an enterprise’s ability to operate autonomously across multiple parameters, not just data localisation. In conversation with Avik Das in Bengaluru, he also discusses what impedes enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and why clients are moving towards a hybrid Cloud approach. Edited excerpts:
 
How do you accelerate enterprise-wide AI adoption?
 
We need AI models that are owned by companies. We believe in smaller, domain-specific models that can be trained for lending, trade, or government services. These models are then trained and refined using enterprise data. That is still not a reality for many organisations. A large number of enterprises are using large language models but remain reluctant to feed in their corporate data.
 
The companies moving fastest are building their own models, trained on their data and intellectual property, and optimising them for business outcomes. We don’t move data to the AI; we move the AI to the data. We take a client use case, build and govern the model, refine it, and then integrate it into business operations — that’s step one. Next, we connect these smaller models into horizontally integrated business use cases. AI links the vertical silos within an enterprise, such as human resources, finance, and supply chains.
 
Where are enterprises in this journey?
 
It’s a mixed picture and varies widely across organisations. The vast majority of data still sits on-premises (on-prem) — on traditional systems, databases, and processing platforms. Hyperscalers prefer data to reside within their environments so they can bring technology to it.
 
We believe clients should decide where to compute based on cost and regulation. That’s true hybrid Cloud by design, not by default. Once that is established, AI can be deployed wherever the compute resides.
 
With current uncertainties, will hybrid Cloud adoption gain traction?
 
More clients are moving back towards on-prem setups. I see that happening. One driver is data residency, with new laws coming into force across many countries. The other is cost. In nine out of 10 times, it is more efficient to run workloads differently from how they are currently deployed.
 
Striking the right balance between Cloud and on-prem is critical. Many enterprises don’t have that balance yet, but that is changing quickly. Most organisations today are hybrid by default — they have multiple Clouds and on-prem systems. Very few have designed this deliberately, deciding what should stay on-prem based on data sensitivity and cost.
 
What does digital sovereignty mean for IBM?
 
Sovereignty in technology is often misunderstood. It is usually equated with data residency, but the real question is whether an enterprise can operate autonomously. If you are autonomous, you are sovereign.
 
Yes, data may need to be local, but what about the control plane? Does it depend on another vendor? Is metadata leaving the country even if you want to control it? Are you still sovereign if your vendor exits the market or cannot operate in your country? And what does your governance structure look like?
 
We’ve seen data centre outages in West Asia impact clients across Asia. In a truly sovereign setup, that shouldn’t happen. In a properly designed hybrid environment, workloads should be able to move instantly from one centre to another. That didn’t happen because the necessary infrastructure wasn’t in place.

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Topics :IBMCompany Newsartifical intelligence

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

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