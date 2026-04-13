Sovereignty equals autonomy in a hybrid world: IBM's Hans Dekkers

The companies moving fastest are building their own models, trained on their data and intellectual property, and optimising them for business outcomes. We don’t move data to the AI; we move the AI to the data. We take a client use case, build and govern the model, refine it, and then integrate it into business operations — that’s step one. Next, we connect these smaller models into horizontally integrated business use cases. AI links the vertical silos within an enterprise, such as human resources, finance, and supply chains.
Where are enterprises in this journey?
It’s a mixed picture and varies widely across organisations. The vast majority of data still sits on-premises (on-prem) — on traditional systems, databases, and processing platforms. Hyperscalers prefer data to reside within their environments so they can bring technology to it.