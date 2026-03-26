Sports logistics movement adapting to global volatility: DP World's Ruia

Global uncertainty should not hamper the transportation of sports logistics even if it means planning immaculately, creating buffers, and using multimodal approach to transit, Hemant Kumar Ruia, country manager-India Subcontinent, DP World said. “It is a different world now and we have learnt to live with volatility. It will be a shame if one doesn’t deliver and the tournament has to be postponed because of that,” he said in an interaction with Business Standard on the sidelines of Clubhouse launch at Zen Golf Range and Academy in Gurugram on Tuesday.

Created from a repurposed shipping container, Clubhouse facility provides golf equipment, sheltered training areas and a dedicated space to children aspiring to learn the sport. This is the logistic major’s first permanent container facility in India after setting up one in South Africa in 2025. “This was a container used for shipping, which is now refurbished. The idea is to create infrastructure, which has an impact on the grassroots level,” Ruia says.

The firm is expanding its presence in golf and formula 1 after being global logistics partner to Indian Cricket Council. The idea, Ruia says, is to expand into any sport that offers huge infrastructure opportunities. “Cricket has a huge scale and formula 1 and golf are infrastructure-led sport. Formula 1, especially, requires building and rebuilding cities for one event. That’s an opportunity for us.” During the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in March, the firm transported 55,000 kg of broadcast and match infrastructure, coordinated from Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It also included moving three roll-out cricket pitches from Johannesburg to Guwahati. The event was hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Highlighting that logistics remains the most important aspect in the success of a sporting event, Ruia notes that its comes down to expanding your network and largely operating on your own assets. “We are in 85 countries, have five container terminals with sixth in making, five container freight stations, and eight inland rail terminals, among other assets,” Ruia says, adding that this helps them operate even during the time of global crisis.