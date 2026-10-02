Spotify presses play on India's regional music: MD Amarjit Singh Batra

But it also unlocks the next level — they go out and do events, sometimes with us. For a country our size, for the concert economy to grow big, the artiste-first culture has to become big. Somebody has to do the hard work of promoting artistes — that’s the job we have been doing.

One, we came in knowing that India is not going to be like everywhere else in the world. We built listening habits and a strong, free proposition to get many people to come on to streaming. We don’t share numbers. But from when we came in to where we are now, we have learnt a lot about Indian consumers and how to make premium products relevant and desirable for them. That shift has happened.