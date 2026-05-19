Star Health wants 65% of business to come from smaller cities: Anand Roy

Not only among new business customers, but we are also seeing good improvement in our existing renewals and persistency. We have seen at least a 2 per cent improvement in volume after the GST waiver, and this is at a larger base of 20 million.

We have invested a lot in AI and machine learning models as far as our claim services are concerned. Around 25 per cent of our claims are now processed through AI models, which are totally straight-through in nature – without human intervention. This hopefully will become 50 per cent by the end of this financial year, and within two years everything will be done through AI as far as claim services are concerned. This will improve customer experience and efficiency in claims management in terms of error-free processing and better fraud detection.