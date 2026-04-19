'Still expect double-digit earnings growth for Nifty 50 firms in FY27'

Sustained earnings growth, currency stability and a revival in private capital expenditure will be key triggers for the next phase of market recovery, says Harish Krishnan , chief investment officer–equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, he notes early signs of an earnings upcycle, with improving sales and operating trends across companies. Edited excerpts:

Given the large size of our schemes, it is not possible to continuously react to market noise. The core portfolio is also designed with a medium- to long-term view. However, we do take short-term calls with a smaller portion of the portfolio, using this corpus to respond to shifts we expect to play out over the next three to six months. Activity in this segment has been slightly higher in recent weeks, with about 5-10 per cent of the portfolio seeing changes versus the usual 2-3 per cent.

The third is financials. Our view here is that earnings have not materially changed, but the sector has faced selling pressure largely due to FPI (foreign portfolio investor) outflows.

The second is the broader rebuild, or re-industrialisation, opportunity. This extends beyond autos and ancillaries to areas such as pipes and manufacturing. As re-industrialisation gathers pace across regions like Asia, Europe and the US, a wide range of products and inputs will see demand, and we wanted to position for that.

The first pocket is energy consumers. These stocks have seen a sharper-than-warranted correction. We believe the impact of the spike in energy prices will be transient, especially for organised players.

The third is a revival in private capex. The raw material for future growth is the investment being made today. While companies are generating strong profits, the key question is whether they are willing to deploy that capital. We have seen an increase in the number of companies undertaking large capex over the past couple of years, and we would like to see that trend strengthen further.

For us, it eventually comes down to earnings. The first trigger is sustained earnings delivery and greater confidence in double-digit growth. The second is currency stability; while depreciation can support earnings, stability is crucial for broader confidence.

What are your earnings growth expectations for the current financial year?

At the start of the year, we were looking at earnings growth of around 12-14 per cent for the Nifty 50 companies. Given developments in the energy basket, currency movements, and some near-term disruptions such as inventory losses, there could be some moderation. However, we do not expect the original estimate to be off by more than 1-2 per cent, especially if some of these shocks normalise sooner.

Do you expect foreign inflows to return in the near term?