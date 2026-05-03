Strategy remains focused on volume-led penetration growth: Nestle India CMD

Going forward, the same two factors remain relevant. One is the macroeconomic environment, which we do not control. There is a lot of volatility in the market right now because of the Middle East conflict, inflation, weak monsoons, and fertiliser costs. If inflation rises — whether in fuel, packaging material, or commodities — and if the monsoon is weak, it becomes harder for our consumers. We therefore have to work harder to protect that value. We will continue to invest in our approach. It is difficult to forecast how long double-digit growth will continue, but I would rather focus on the things we can control. Market momentum and the macro environment are not fully in our control, but the way we run the business will not change: we will keep the consumer at the centre, use technology to optimise, and continue investing behind brands to drive volume-led penetration.