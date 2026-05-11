Succession pressure is lower as we have more group firms: Sanjiv Bajaj

Our focus was always on customer differentiation. The challenge for us was how to stay ahead of the curve. So we spent a great deal of time and effort early on in technology and data. We realised that every time we set up a branch, it added costs. So we had to find a Cloud-enabled solution.
In 2008, we approached Salesforce — when most people had not even heard of Cloud technology — because they had a Cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solution. We wanted to convert that CRM solution into a loan origination platform. Effectively, that meant we could go anywhere in the country, open a laptop, and instantly have a branch. That is why today, if you look at even the best banks, their cost-to-income ratios are 43–44 per cent, while ours is 34 per cent.