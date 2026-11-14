Sunil D'Souza's elevation as Voltas chairman comes under the lens

The recent appointment of Sunil D’Souza as chairman of Voltas, succeeding Noel Tata, may come up at a high-level meeting of the Tata group sometime soon, it is learnt. The development is being watched closely as D’Souza heads another Tata group company, Tata Consumer Products, as its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

The issue has become complex because Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is also the chairman of Tata Consumer Products, and he was not kept informed of D’Souza’s appointment as chairman of Voltas, a Tata group company established in 1954. The fact that Tata Sons is the principal promoter and holding company for Tata Consumer Products, with close to 29 per cent stake in it, adds to the complexity.