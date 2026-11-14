Home / Companies / People / Sunil D'Souza's elevation as Voltas chairman comes under the lens

Sunil D'Souza's elevation as Voltas chairman comes under the lens

D'Souza, an industry veteran with three decades of experience in the consumer space, joined the Voltas board as a non-executive director in May 2026

Sunil D'Souza
premium
Sunil D’Souza also serves as MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, where N Chandrasekaran is chairman
Nivedita Mookerji New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2026 | 12:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The recent appointment of Sunil D’Souza as chairman of Voltas, succeeding Noel Tata, may come up at a high-level meeting of the Tata group sometime soon, it is learnt. The development is being watched closely as D’Souza heads another Tata group company, Tata Consumer Products, as its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).
 
The issue has become complex because Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is also the chairman of Tata Consumer Products, and he was not kept informed of D’Souza’s appointment as chairman of Voltas, a Tata group company established in 1954. The fact that Tata Sons is the principal promoter and holding company for Tata Consumer Products, with close to 29 per cent stake in it, adds to the complexity.
 
D’Souza, an industry veteran with three decades of experience in the consumer space, joined the Voltas board as a non-executive director in May 2026.
 
A board meeting of Tata Consumer Products to take a view on D’Souza’s appointment as Voltas chairman cannot be ruled out, a source in the know said. The company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), which oversees leadership appointments and compensation policies, is also believed to be looking into the issue.
 
It is unusual for the CEO of a Tata company to be appointed chairman of another group entity, especially without prior consultation with the Tata Sons chairman, according to another source.
 
When contacted, Tata Sons did not comment on the matter. 
 
As chairman of Tata Sons, Chandrasekaran heads the boards of several key group companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Motors, Air India, Tata Consumer Products and Indian Hotels Company.
 
Noel Tata stepped down as chairman of several boards, including Voltas, earlier this week on turning 70, the superannuation age for non-executive directors of the group. In several cases, he appointed successors to these positions without customary consultation with the chairman of Tata Sons.
 
Amid the ongoing turbulence in the salt-to-software conglomerate, Noel Tata’s recent top-level appointments on the board of group companies have come into sharp focus. In the runup to the next Tata Sons board meeting on November 26, industry watchers are tracking major developments related to group entities.
 
The two core issues at the centre of the dispute between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts are the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman for a third term and a proposed listing of the holding company. The previous board meeting of Tata Sons had turned into a public spectacle of the widening rift between the two sides, with Noel Tata opposing the entire board on these issues.
 
Tata Trusts is the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, with a 66 per cent stake in the group’s holding company.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Motor elevates Aniruddha Haldar to lead India two-wheeler business

Adani Energy acquires smart metering player IntelliSmart for ₹3,050 crore

Premium

ReNew to invest ₹1.6 trn in Andhra over 7 yrs: Chairman & CEO Sumant Sinha

Premium

Payments journey is beginning to take off: Meta India head Arun Srinivas

Premium

M&A opportunities exist for Indian firms in Europe: Citi's Viswas Raghavan

Topics :Voltasnoel tataTata Consumer Products

First Published: Nov 14 2026 | 12:05 AM IST

Next Story