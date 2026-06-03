Suzlon plans integrated wind-solar-storage business: Vice-Chairman

Suzlon Energy Vice-Chairman Girish Tanti lays out the growth path for Suzlon 2.0, unveiled on Wednesday, in conversation with Krishna Kant. Edited excerpts:

The current cycle is fundamentally different. The world is entering what I would call the age of electricity. Demand for electricity is rising across sectors and geographies, and countries are increasingly concerned about energy security. Economic growth is now directly linked to reliable power availability.

Renewable energy is uniquely positioned to address this challenge. Wind and solar are the fastest technologies to deploy at scale. They are modular, allowing capacity to be added in line with demand growth, unlike thermal or nuclear projects that require large upfront investments and long gestation periods. They are also distributed technologies, enabling generation closer to consumption centres.

Suzlon has historically operated in only about 20 per cent of the renewable energy market, namely wind power. With Suzlon 2.0, we are expanding into integrated renewable energy solutions through our ReDevCo platform.

At the policy level, India's net-zero target for 2070 provides unprecedented visibility. Earlier, we could plan only two to three years ahead; today we can plan capacity additions over a much longer horizon. This gives the industry far greater stability.

Most importantly, the cost of wind and solar power has declined significantly and is now competitive with conventional sources. These structural changes have created a durable demand pull for renewable energy.

We do not intend to become a solar equipment manufacturer. There is already significant excess manufacturing capacity globally, particularly in China, and we do not see value in entering that race.

Customers today are not looking for just wind turbines or solar panels; they want reliable renewable power. Through ReDevCo, we will offer integrated solutions combining wind, solar and battery storage under one roof. We will design, develop and integrate the entire project, enabling customers to access a complete renewable energy ecosystem through a single partner.

Traditionally, developers first secure a power purchase agreement (PPA), then identify land, obtain approvals and finally begin project execution. This process often leads to delays.

Customers increasingly want projects delivered on time, within budget and with predictable returns. While capital is available for renewable energy, many developers struggle to execute projects efficiently on the ground. Solving that problem is a major objective of our development platform.

Our role will be that of an integrator. The key challenge is designing the right renewable energy solution by optimally combining wind, solar and storage. We will work with solar technology partners and focus on project design, energy management and system integration rather than manufacturing modules or cells.

We want to reverse that sequence. Suzlon will develop well-curated renewable energy sites by securing land, permits and other pre-construction requirements before approaching developers. Once the project is substantially ready, we will secure PPAs and offer these de-risked opportunities to investors and developers.

To support this model, we are allocating around ~500 crore as seed capital. We currently have nearly 8 Gw of wind projects at various stages of development and are evaluating their potential for hybrid wind-solar deployment.