Syngene International Ltd on Friday said that its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Peter Bains, has resigned as part of leadership succession.

Bains has resigned from the position of MD & CEO with effect from the close of business hours on June 30, Syngene International said in a regulatory filing.

In his resignation letter to the chairman of the company's board, Bains said he is resigning from his position following "our recent discussions regarding leadership succession and CEO transition".

Syngene International is a contract research, development and manufacturing organisation and is part of the Biocon group.