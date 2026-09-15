Taking a long-term approach for luxury growth in Indian market: Hilton

We are taking a long-term approach. India is an important market, and domestic travel and luxury consumption have grown significantly. We currently have two Conrad properties in India, and we are expanding carefully. Our luxury brands need to be in the right locations for the right reasons. Later this year, we expect to bring the LXR brand to Bengaluru through The Den. We are also developing Waldorf Astoria properties in Delhi, Jaipur and Goa, with the outlook that they will open by 2030. Delhi has strong demand for luxury hospitality, Jaipur has a significant celebrations and destination-wedding market, and South Goa has not seen many new hotel offerings. We are continuing to evaluate other destinations based on luxury demand, extended stays, and the potential for both leisure and business travel.