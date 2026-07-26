Targeting ₹20,000 cr gold loan goal portfolio in 3 years: Umesh Revankar

My understanding is that El Niño may have an impact mainly in central India, especially Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Tamil Nadu. Oilseeds and pulses are likely to be affected, but rice is not expected to be impacted, based on my understanding. Overall, there may not be a major impact. If the rains are delayed but continue thereafter, things should normalise. Normally, crop output comes in September, but that may get postponed. We have to see how the situation evolves.