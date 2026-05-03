The gap between banks and fintechs is narrowing, says Rishi Verma

The funding correction is clarifying, not destructive. It is forcing fintechs to confront realities banks have always operated within: unit economics at scale, regulatory accountability, and the long-term cost of trust. Fintechs that navigate this cycle successfully will become more institution-like. Banks that have made genuine AI investments will become more agile. The two archetypes are converging. The numbers already indicate where value is being created. Adaptive fraud models are delivering 20-35 per cent reduction in false positives over static rule engines. Graph-based models detecting mule networks and synthetic identity clusters are showing 25-40 per cent higher fraud ring detection efficiency. These are not marginal improvements; they are structural advantages that redefine competitive positioning. Over the next three to five years, the question will not be bank or fintech but who governs AI well enough to be trusted at scale. That is the standard the industry is moving toward and the one we are building.