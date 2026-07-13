Token costs a concern for many customers, says TCS CEO K Krithivasan

Krithivasan: Today, we already have more than 2,500 AI agents deployed across customer engagements. Each agent can have multiple instances running across different use cases. We have also opened the infrastructure to all our associates.

Many employees are creating their own productivity agents. Some of these may eventually become part of client delivery, while others remain personal productivity tools. As the volume of work increases, we do not believe headcount will grow linearly because agents will perform an increasingly significant portion of the work. The idea is that, as the model matures, we will be able to do more work with the same number of people, or at least avoid increasing headcount at the same pace as business growth.