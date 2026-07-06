Tractors and Farm Equipment planning to export its e-tractors to Europe

Tractors and Farm Equipment (Tafe) is investing in making its operations and supply chains more resilient and increasing localisation, amid a shortage of critical materials like tungsten and carbide as well as rising shipping costs. India’s second largest tractor maker is also preparing to export electric tractors to Europe this year. In a video interview in Chennai, Tafe Chairman and Managing Director Mallika Srinivasan and Vice Chairman Lakshmi Venu spoke to Surajeet Das Gupta about the changing tractor market scenario. Edited excerpts:

Srinivasan: We have already designed and developed an e-tractor as a born electric platform rather than many products in the market that are essentially conventional mechanical tractors converted into electric versions. The entire product has been engineered from the ground up to operate efficiently as an e-tractor, with an automatic transmission and a completely integrated electric architecture. We showcased this tractor at Agritechnica (the world's largest trade fair for agricultural machinery and equipment) in Europe. We are now preparing to launch it in Europe during the third quarter this year at a price of 20,000-22,000 euros which works in Europe but would be unviable in India.