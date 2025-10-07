TVS Venu International names Tara S Venu Atelier's executive director

TVS Venu International Holdings, the international holding company of the founding family of TVS Motor Company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tara S Venu as executive director of Atelier Expressions, its venture focused on artisanal brands and craftsmanship

"Atelier Expressions is a venture committed to supporting initiatives that celebrate craftsmanship and exceptional artisanal expertise," the company said in a press release.

It added that the company plans to develop a portfolio of global brands specialising in “high-quality products and exquisite craftsmanship".

Tara, who holds an engineering degree from the University of Warwick and a postgraduate degree in finance and risk management from the London School of Economics and Political Science, said that the venture is a "deeply personal mission to champion excellence".