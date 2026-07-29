Urea prices to remain around $500 a tonne: Coromandel International CEO

Regarding subsidy, in the case of urea, it is a pass-through, while in the case of phosphatics, it is a nutrient-based subsidy rate. These rates were announced for the kharif season just before the West Asia crisis set in. We have been representing to the government to update these rates because all prices have gone up significantly. We do expect the government to make those corrections. So, in terms of availability, margins, pricing, and the market, the industry is facing challenges. And on the market side, we have to see how the offtake is going to be.