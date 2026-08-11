Vijay Singh steps down as vice-chairman of Sir Ratan Tata Trust

Tata Trusts vice-chairman Vijay Singh has stepped down as a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and has decided not to seek a renewal when his current term expires on August 14, people familiar with the matter said.

Singh, a former defence secretary, will continue as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the people said.

Comments from Singh and Tata Trusts could not immediately be obtained.

The development comes amid differences among SRTT trustees, with the trust barred by the Maharashtra State Charity Commissioner from holding meetings of its board pending an inquiry into alleged violations of norms governing the composition of its board.