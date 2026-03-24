War has very limited direct impact on our business: Ravi Viswanathan

We don't see it impacting margins. If the war continues, we will have to see whether customers are going to ramp down production like in the time of Covid. I don't see that happening. In the short term, none of the customers are seeing any dip in volume. Volumes in supply chain business across the world, including India, are stable. Most importantly, volumes in the freight business, which means shipments are continuing as planned. We are seeing volumes as normal. We are not seeing any pricing impact on our margins.