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War has very limited direct impact on our business: Ravi Viswanathan

TVS Supply Chain Solutions sees limited direct impact from the West Asia crisis, with stable volumes and a strong growth outlook ahead.

Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions
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Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions
Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 8:55 PM IST
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TVS Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), a part of the over $3 billion TVS Mobility group and a leading integrated supply chain solutions provider in India, sees minimal impact of the West Asia crisis on its global business. Its Managing Director (MD) Ravi Viswanathan talks to Shine Jacob about the firm’s diversification and growth outlook going ahead.
 
What is the impact of the West Asia crisis on your business?
 
From a global perspective, it is uncertain times. However, the West Asia situation has very limited direct impact on our business. Our exposure to the region is minimal, and our core markets are stable. Therefore, we are structurally insulated. We are not in the line of fire commercially or geographically.
 
Having said that, there is clear disruption in freight. It is taking longer to reach destinations as ships are avoiding the West Asia routes. What is encouraging is the fact that volumes have been very stable for us in March.
 
Cost of fuel, insurance, and war has increased the freight cost. Shipping companies are putting a surcharge, and we have been able to pass it on to our customers.
 
Is the industry seeing a crisis on the container front?
 
Since we have tieups with multiple liners, we have been able to provide good value to our customers. Container shortage is something that we are following, but things are under control. There are no structural concerns in the month of March. It is also a matter of how the lag will play out.
 
Will it affect your margins as there is ripple effect in your major markets — the US, UK, and Europe?
 
We don't see it impacting margins. If the war continues, we will have to see whether customers are going to ramp down production like in the time of Covid. I don't see that happening. In the short term, none of the customers are seeing any dip in volume. Volumes in supply chain business across the world, including India, are stable. Most importantly, volumes in the freight business, which means shipments are continuing as planned. We are seeing volumes as normal. We are not seeing any pricing impact on our margins.
 
When do you expect to clock ₹15,000 crore revenue mark?
 
We will comfortably cross the ₹10,000 crore mark this financial year. If you see our third quarter (Q3) numbers, there is a significant momentum in India; we have a sequential growth of about 4.5-5 per cent. We expect the growth to be in double digits for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), maybe in the mid-teens.
 
We expect to touch ₹15,000 crore revenue by FY29, out of which the share of domestic business may be around 30-32 per cent. Now, the domestic business is around 27 per cent.
 
When do you expect to be in the top 50 global supply chain solutions providers?
 
Our aspiration is to be in the top 50, and we want to be there by increasing the quality of our customers, improving technology, and diversifying.
 
While we want to consolidate our position in the automotive industry segment, we would like to increase presence in wind, solar, defence, and consumer goods. In India, defence is a very strong business; 5-10 per cent of business comes from defence globally, and it has a good opportunity for growth. We expect defence spending to go up in the countries that we operate in.
 
On energy side, we are already working with a couple of large solar energy companies in India. That is a high-growth area in India and outside.

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Topics :West AsiaAuto industrySupply chain

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 8:55 PM IST

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