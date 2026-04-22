We look to become ₹5 trillion mcap group by FY31: Pirojsha Godrej

However, to be perfectly frank, the primary focus over the next few years will be on building scale and capability within our existing businesses rather than launching too many new ones.
Have you mapped out a five-year plan for the group, and are any future listings on the horizon?
On the financial side, we have a stated ambition to become ₹5 trillion market-cap group. Today, the group has three publicly listed businesses and three private ones. The listed companies are Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, and Godrej Agrovet, while the unlisted businesses are Godrej Capital, Godrej Chemicals, and Godrej Ventures. Of course, there are other companies within the group, but they are subsidiaries of these six core businesses. For example, the small listed company Astec LifeSciences is a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet.