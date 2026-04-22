We look to become ₹5 trillion mcap group by FY31: Pirojsha Godrej

We’ve seen a lot of progress in recent years. For example, the business I’ve been most closely associated with throughout my career has been Godrej Properties. Over the past three years, it has consistently been the country’s number one developer by residential sales and has also diversified significantly geographically. It is now the number one or number two player in each of the top five markets.

I believe this same focus on growth and ambition across all our group companies is one of our key aspirations. We have also entered new sectors, such as financial services, where we are doing extensive work, particularly on the technology side, to build a digital- and AI-first business. In that venture, I think we are seeing strong success. For instance, we became the fastest financial services company to reach ₹25,000 crore in AUM, achieving this within about four and a half years of launching the business. Our goal now is to reach about ₹100,000 crore in AUM over the next five years.