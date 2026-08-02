We need to update our definition of TV: SPNI head Gaurav Banerjee

The first step is, can we get better at our core market, Hindi? This network has had pioneering shows like CID in the 1990s and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin in the early 2000s. We have managed to bring some of that innovation back. For example, to connect to young fans on Indian Idol there has to be a different interpretation of who’s an idol — it is not just a playback singer in a Bollywood movie, it is a pop icon with a different singing signature. We did that two years ago and viewership jumped by over 30 per cent. In the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC, starting August 10) we have tried to move away from the old world of a question-and-answer show. The answers to most general knowledge questions are in your pocket. Why do you need to watch a show for that? The new KBC encourages you to think and figure out an answer.