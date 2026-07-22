We underwrite the Indian consumer, not market cycles: Temasek's Ravi Lambah

No. In fact, we were net buyers in India's public markets over the past year. Unlike private equity (PE) funds, we don't have a fixed fund life or pressure to exit investments after listing. We invested in Policybazaar and Zomato when they were private companies, and we continue to hold significant stakes in them, since we believe they can keep compounding over the long term. We invest from our own balance sheet, which allows us to think in decades rather than quarters.