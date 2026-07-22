We underwrite the Indian consumer, not market cycles: Temasek's Ravi Lambah

India's strength, at least in the near term, lies in the application layer — deploying AI effectively across businesses and industries. That itself represents a very large investment opportunity.
Temasek Holdings remains committed to expanding its India portfolio despite a 200 basis points (bps) decline in the country's share of its global assets for the financial year ending March 2026 (FY26). In an interview in Mumbai with Krishna Kant and Ajinkya Kawale of Business Standard, Ravi Lambah, head of strategic initiatives and head of India at Temasek, discusses investment priorities, artificial intelligence (AI), financial services, healthcare, public markets and why India continues to be one of the strongest long-term bets for the Singaporean state-owned global investment firm. Edited excerpts: