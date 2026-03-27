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We've always been an India player, says Biocon MD Shreehas Tambe

Biocon Limited names Shreehas Tambe CEO, outlines AI-led, integration-driven strategy to boost global biosimilars and generics growth

Shreehas Tambe chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD)
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Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Biocon Ltd
Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 11:24 PM IST
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Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical major Biocon Ltd on Friday appointed Shreehas Tambe chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), effective April 1. In an exclusive interaction with Anjali Singh, Tambe outlines a three-pronged strategy for the integrated entity (Biocon with Biocon Biologics), centred on people, technology, and patient access, while signalling a shift towards capability-led growth. Edited excerpts:
 
What would be your major priorities as MD and CEO post-integration?
 
When you do an integration of this kind, the most important thing is people. That remains our priority. We have exceptional talent in both generics and biosimilars, and the focus is to align that capability with our forward strategy.
 
The second priority is to consolidate our long-standing investment in science by building strong technology platforms across supply chains, commercial and CRM (customer relationship management) functions. This will allow us to operate with greater precision, agility, and consistency globally.
 
We are setting up an “Office of AI” — what I call augmented intelligence — to drive productivity, unlock insights, and improve the speed and quality of decision-making across the organisation.
 
Does this integration signal a sharper global push in biosimilars?
 
The integration widens our portfolio and allows us to move into adjacencies we have not explored so far. Earlier, biosimilars and generics operated in silos. Now, areas like peptides and insulin offer clear synergies.
 
We also operate in common-therapy areas such as oncology, immunology, and diabetes. This allows us to leverage both biosimilars and generics more effectively. And this strengthens our competitive positioning globally.
 
What will be your India strategy?
 
We have always been an India player, even without a direct commercial front-end. We continue to serve patients through partnership. In biosimilars, we have monetised the India business through Eris Lifesciences, which handles front-end commercialisation.
 
Setting up our own front-end is not an immediate priority, but it is an option we can evaluate given the expanded portfolio.
 
What changes will integration bring to procurement and distribution?
 
We are reimagining our patient access model. Traditionally, generics relied on distributor-led channels. But with a strong commercial foundation in biologics, we now have the ability to engage directly with payers and partner integrated delivery networks such as hospital chains.
 
Collaboration like Civica Rx in the United States demonstrates how affordability and profitability can coexist, and we intend to expand such models.
 
Will manufacturing be consolidated? How will supply chains evolve?
 
Manufacturing will largely remain independent with a limited overlap in areas such as insulin and peptides. However, the integration enables us to leverage a common supply-chain backbone.
 
By using unified technology platforms, logistics, warehousing and distribution networks can operate within a single ecosystem, improving precision, agility, and consistency in product delivery.
 
How does integration impact capital allocation and long-term strategy?
 
A key benefit of integration is the shift to a single, unified capital-allocation framework. Earlier, decisions were split across entities; now they are centralised, enabling faster and more aligned strategic execution.
 
Our focus is not on prioritising biosimilars against generics but on investing in areas that help us transition from being a cost-led player to a capability-led organisation — competing on science, quality, speed, and global reach.
 
What are your medium-term goals?
 
We are among the top five global players in biosimilars. The next phase is about moving from being a strong participant to shaping the market.
 
The integration will play out in three phases — preserving value, consolidating operations, and accelerating growth. Over the next few years, success will be defined by stronger market share, improved returns, and the ability to build a globally competitive, innovation-led biopharmaceutical company.

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Topics :BioconPharma sectorhealthcare

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

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