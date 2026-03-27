We've always been an India player, says Biocon MD Shreehas Tambe

Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical major Biocon Ltd on Friday appointed Shreehas Tambe chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), effective April 1. In an exclusive interaction with Anjali Singh, Tambe outlines a three-pronged strategy for the integrated entity (Biocon with Biocon Biologics), centred on people, technology, and patient access, while signalling a shift towards capability-led growth. Edited excerpts:

What would be your major priorities as MD and CEO post-integration?

When you do an integration of this kind, the most important thing is people. That remains our priority. We have exceptional talent in both generics and biosimilars, and the focus is to align that capability with our forward strategy.

The integration widens our portfolio and allows us to move into adjacencies we have not explored so far. Earlier, biosimilars and generics operated in silos. Now, areas like peptides and insulin offer clear synergies.

We are setting up an “Office of AI” — what I call augmented intelligence — to drive productivity, unlock insights, and improve the speed and quality of decision-making across the organisation.

The second priority is to consolidate our long-standing investment in science by building strong technology platforms across supply chains, commercial and CRM (customer relationship management) functions. This will allow us to operate with greater precision, agility, and consistency globally.

We also operate in common-therapy areas such as oncology, immunology, and diabetes. This allows us to leverage both biosimilars and generics more effectively. And this strengthens our competitive positioning globally.

What will be your India strategy?

We have always been an India player, even without a direct commercial front-end. We continue to serve patients through partnership. In biosimilars, we have monetised the India business through Eris Lifesciences, which handles front-end commercialisation.

Setting up our own front-end is not an immediate priority, but it is an option we can evaluate given the expanded portfolio.