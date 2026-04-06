Wedding buyers advance purchases as gold prices cool, says Titan

Titan Company’s jewellery division is seeing constant customer interest despite gold prices remaining higher than last year. However, the company has also observed that 50 per cent of its customers are exchanging old jewellery due to elevated prices.

“Over the past two to three months, we have seen customers coming to our stores as purchases are being advanced. Typically, after Akshaya Tritiya, there is a strong wedding season. We find that people are looking to advance their purchases rather than take the risk of gold rates spiking again. We are also seeing greater interest from those who want to make small purchases during Akshaya Tritiya, as it is considered an auspicious time to buy gold,” said Arun Narayan, chief executive officer — jewellery, Titan Company, in an interview with Business Standard.