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Wedding buyers advance purchases as gold prices cool, says Titan

Titan sees early wedding buying amid softer gold prices, with half of customers opting for old jewellery exchange as demand remains resilient despite elevated rates

Arun Narayan, CEO, Titan Jewellery
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Arun Narayan, CEO, Titan Jewellery
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 8:46 PM IST
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Titan Company’s jewellery division is seeing constant customer interest despite gold prices remaining higher than last year. However, the company has also observed that 50 per cent of its customers are exchanging old jewellery due to elevated prices.
 
The recent correction in gold prices has also brought forward demand for gold jewellery for the wedding season following Akshaya Tritiya.
 
“Over the past two to three months, we have seen customers coming to our stores as purchases are being advanced. Typically, after Akshaya Tritiya, there is a strong wedding season. We find that people are looking to advance their purchases rather than take the risk of gold rates spiking again. We are also seeing greater interest from those who want to make small purchases during Akshaya Tritiya, as it is considered an auspicious time to buy gold,” said Arun Narayan, chief executive officer — jewellery, Titan Company, in an interview with Business Standard.
 
While Narayan did not discuss the extent to which demand may rise or shift forward, he said bullion buyers — those looking to invest in gold — have also increased since last year.
 
“We expect a good pickup in coins, and that was the trend last year as well. That is largely driven by investment buyers. We are undertaking several initiatives to keep jewellery accessible, including lightweight pieces as well as 18-carat gold jewellery, which has seen good traction over the past six months,” he said.
 
The company’s mainstay brand, Tanishq, is also expanding into the coloured gemstone segment, launching a collection called Hues to tap into growing interest.
 
“We are seeing greater interest in natural gemstones, both in customer conversations and in Google searches. Natural gemstones such as emeralds and rubies have been part of traditional Indian jewellery for centuries. While this is not new, we felt that a full exploration of the gemstone space has not happened yet,” Narayan said.
 
He added that the coloured gemstone market remains relatively underexplored, prompting the company to deepen its focus on the segment.
 
While Hues is its first such collection, Narayan said it will be followed by several more. “It is not traditional Indian jewellery but pushes boundaries to make it more wearable and contemporary. We have a fairly large collection of over 200 designs across 17 types of natural gemstones,” he said.
 
The collection will include not only emeralds and rubies but also lesser-known stones such as amethyst, tourmaline, citrine, and carnelian.
 
He added that over 70 per cent of the collection will be priced below ₹2.5 lakh.
 

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Topics :TitanGold PricesjewelleryCompany News

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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