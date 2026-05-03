West Asia crisis does not change long-term growth outlook: Chirag Setalvad

In terms of corporate earnings, the impact is likely to be widespread, though difficult to estimate as price movements and supply chain disruptions are still evolving. Certain sectors, such as oil & gas and refining will witness greater impact, while sectors like IT and capital goods remain relatively insulated. We have seen similar bouts of crude oil inflation in the past; current crude prices, even in INR terms, are comparable to the spikes seen in early 2022 following the Ukraine war. We believe the market will view the near-term earnings impact as transient and remain focused on longer-term trends.