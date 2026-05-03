West Asia crisis does not change long-term growth outlook: Chirag Setalvad

While the impact of the conflict may be broad-based, it is also likely to be shorter term in nature. We follow a long-term approach and are therefore not making any reactive changes to our portfolios. Our cash levels are driven by stock-specific opportunities rather than macro calls, and hence remain unchanged as well.
What is your earnings growth outlook for the current financial year? Do valuations remain attractive?
Earnings growth has been muted over the past 6-8 quarters and, prior to the war, expectations were for reasonable growth this year. However, the conflict has cast doubt on the earnings trajectory due to rising raw material prices, the shortage of materials, and the impact on sentiment and, consequently, demand. Much in the near term will depend on how quickly and in what form the conflict ends. More importantly, however, it does not change the longer-term growth outlook, which remains intact and healthy.